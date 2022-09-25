Mike Tindall's reassuring words for Meghan Markle revealed

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married, their nuptials got many people talking, including speculation about how Meghan would fit into the royal family.

One person who knows what the transition is like is Zara Tindall's ex-rugby player husband, Mike.

MORE: When will Prince Harry and Meghan be back to stay at Frogmore Cottage?

Back in 2018, he shared his thoughts about the former actress' new role, when he spoke to Good Morning Britain.

Asked how he thought Meghan would cope, Mike responded: "I think she’ll be nervous, but coming from her background in TV she's used to the public spotlight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle gives Princess Charlotte a sweet smile

"Not quite as much probably has gone on this week [before the wedding] but she'll be fine and I think she’s experienced enough to know that all she can do is enjoy the day.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's amazing playground to entertain Archie and Lilibet

MORE: The Queen's funeral: The hugely poignant moment you might have missed

"The best thing about the royal family is that they are so lovely and they’ll spot the people who are looking a little bit nervous and go straight over and take away all of that tension straight out of the room."

The royal cousins chatting during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

He went on: "It's a special day for them both, and as long as they get a quiet moment during the day and actually have enjoyed the day that's what I wish for them, and hopefully they'll live happily ever after."

The couple tied the knot in Windsor in a beautiful ceremony and went on to welcome their first child, son Archie, in May 2019.

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011

In early 2020, they announced their decision to step back from royal life. In a recent and very rare interview with The Cut, Megan reflected on the emotional ceremony.

She went on to quote to The Cut journalist Allison P. Davis what she says was the end of a speech she gave at her wedding, saying she took comfort in the "resounding knowing that, above all, love wins".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.