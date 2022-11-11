Prince William appears at private member's club for special event close to his heart The Prince was in Mayfair

Prince William was captured beaming from ear to ear on Thursday evening as he left a very special dinner.

William was seen leaving Oswald's private member's club in Mayfair where he attended a charity event for a bereavement charity without Princess Kate. Princess Margaret's son, the Earl of Snowdown was also in attendance at the touching occasion.

Prince William has been the patron for Child Bereavement UK since 2009, and is dedicated to helping families rebuild their lives when a child grieves or dies as well as supporting children up until age 25 when someone important to them has died.

In his statement on their official website, he said: "Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one will know only too well that you never stop grieving for those you have loved, and how important it is to find a way to live with that loss.

"Child Bereavement UK has been helping families facing that journey since 1994 and that is why I have been very proud to work with this incredible charity as its Patron since 2009."

Having lost his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 15, it is no surprise the Prince is passionate about the important cause.

William's solo outing comes just days after the Prince and Princess were spotted enjoying a secret lunch date in Windsor on Thursday afternoon.

The royal couple enjoyed a meal together on a table close to Maggie Caxton and her partner, who were celebrating Maggie receiving an OBE.

Maggie is the chair of the North East Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust that aims to help children realise their true potential.

A tweet from the organisation read: "Congratulations to our chair, Maggie Saxton, who received her OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle yesterday.

"Maggie was thrilled to attend the ceremony and in particular, to find herself sitting beside the Prince and Princess of Wales in the local pub afterwards!"

Further details of their meeting have not been shared.

