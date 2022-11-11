Prince William teases Rio Ferdinand over Manchester United defeat: 'He was a bit out of order' The Prince of Wales is a huge Aston Villa supporter

Rio Ferdinand has joked that Prince William was "out of order" after being teased by the royal about his former team losing at the weekend.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show this week, the ex-Manchester United defender opened up about their recent encounter just days after William's team Aston Villa beat Rio's old team 3-1 in the league.

"I was delighted by that. He was a bit out of order if I must be honest," he said. "Aston Villa, his team he supports, beat Man United at the weekend and that was the first thing he said. But, no, it was great. It was great to see him."

On Tuesday, Prince William made the 44-year-old an OBE for his sport and charity work during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

"I've been lucky to meet him quite a few times so talking about family really," he added. "How your family are doing, how mine are doing?' and I was just… No matter how many times you meet someone of that stature, you walk in and your knees are buckling all over the place and nervous."

The football star with his OBE on Tuesday

Of feeling nervous to meet him, Rio continued: "It's the future king, man. It's Prince William, man, there's levels."

The former footballer was joined at Windsor Castle by his wife Kate and father Julian. He won a Bafta and plaudits for hosting BBC documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad about coping with the loss of his former wife Rebecca in 2015 to breast cancer and looking after their three children.

