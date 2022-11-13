Why Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla wore three poppies on Remembrance Sunday The royals watched from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Poppies are worn as a mark of respect to those who died during the First World War and other conflicts and on Sunday, the royal family were among the thousands of people who wore poppies during the Remembrance Service.

However, Princess Kate and as Queen Consort Camilla noticeably wore three - but what's the significance behind it?

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate make sombre appearance at Remembrance Day service - photos

One theory is that the royals wear multiple brooches in honour of family members who have fought and died in wars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles III looks solemn as the national anthem is sung on Remembrance Sunday

Kate's great-grandmother had three brothers who were killed in action during the First World War and the Princess viewed letters from her ancestors during a poignant visit to the Imperial War Museum in 2018. However, the reason for Kate wearing multiple poppies has never been confirmed by the palace.

MORE: King Charles III set to break this royal tradition on Remembrance Day - details

SEE: Princess Kate and Prince William's wedding honour that other royals weren't allowed

Another theory is simply because a corsage of poppies is much more visible than one.

The Princess and the Queen Consort appeared on the balcony together

Kate isn't usually the only one to wear multiple poppies as the late Queen Elizabeth II would often display five poppies when she stepped out for the special service.

While Buckingham Palace has never confirmed the reason for the monarch's preference, it is thought that Her Majesty's five poppies represent each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women.

In 2019, the Queen opted for five poppies

In 2019, for the Remembrance Sunday service, the Princess of Wales opted to wear a particularly special brooch.

Kate chose to don The Codebreakers Brooch in honour of her grandmother Valerie Glassborow, Valerie's twin sister Mary and her great-aunt, who all served as codebreakers at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.