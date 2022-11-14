King Charles III's latest portrait leaves fans saying the same thing The royal celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday

An official photograph of King Charles III was released by Buckingham Palace on Monday to celebrate the royal's 74th birthday.

The superb portrait had royal fans doing a double take, with many drawing attention to King Charles' striking resemblance to his late father, Prince Philip.

In the autumnal photo, His Majesty is pictured leaning against a weathered oak tree in Windsor Great Park. Charles could be seen wearing a stone-hued tweed blazer, corduroy trousers and a smart red tie.

Royal fans were quick to notice the remarkable similarities between King Charles and his late father, Prince Philip. "Thought that was Prince Philip for a moment," wrote one, whilst a second penned: "HM looks very much like his father in this picture."

Buckingham Palace released a new portait of His Majesty

A third gushed: "Wow he looks so much like Prince Phillip in that photo!" and a fourth simply said: "He looks so much like his father".

Other followers inundated the comments section with joyous birthday wishes. "Happy birthday, Your Majesty!" remarked one, and a second added: "Beautiful tree. Happy Birthday King Charles and thank you for always doing your best to protect the environment."

Royal fans pointed out their resemblance

The stunning update comes after Charles took over as ranger of the Berkshire-based park. In his new role, the monarch is expected to become a steward of one of the country's oldest landed estates.

The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country's oldest landed estates.

King Charles lead his first Remembrance Day service on Sunday

The role at Windsor can trace its roots back to 1559 when Sir Henry Neville was appointed Ranger in the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth I.

Over the last 460 years, the post of Ranger has been held by the Sovereign and other family members, including The King’s father, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Grandfather, King George VI.

