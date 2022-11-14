King Charles appears in striking new birthday photo - as poignant new role is revealed Happy birthday, Your Majesty!

A new photo of King Charles II has been released in honour of his 74th birthday.

MORE: King Charles: How the new monarch is celebrating his 74th birthday

The striking portrait, shared by Buckingham Palace, shows the monarch leaning back against a huge ancient oak tree and dressed in a tweed jacket, tie and trousers, and holding a wooden walking stick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles' Funniest Moments!

It was used to accompany the news that the King has officially become The Ranger of Windsor Great Park, seventy years after his father, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was appointed to the post.

READ: King Charles: The one thing he never leaves the house without

MORE: King Charles takes after the Queen with his unusual belief

The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country's oldest landed estates. The role at Windsor can trace its roots back to 1559 when Sir Henry Neville was appointed Ranger in the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth I.

A new photo of King Charles has been released

Over the last 460 years, the post of Ranger has been held by the Sovereign and other family members, including The King’s father, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Grandfather, King George VI.

READ: 10 photos that show King Charles' close bond with his sister Princess Anne

MORE: King Charles offers new job role – and it's VERY close to his heart

Having spent Sunday leading the nation and the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, King Charles is expected to have a quiet day out of the spotlight.

Charles is expected to celebrate his birthday privately with his wife

It is thought he will spend time privately with his beloved wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at their primary residence, Clarence House.

READ: King Charles has a very special wish for his granddaughter Princess Charlotte

MORE: 16 photos that show King Charles' special bond with his grandchildren

That's not to say there won't be family celebrations. Prince William and Princess Kate were quick to share a message for the King on social media, alongside a wonderful photograph showing him laughing.

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King! pic.twitter.com/Kg3L70Ivn5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2022

William and Kate publicly wished the King a 'Happy Birthday'

They wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!"

It is Charles's first birthday since he ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, the Queen.

READ: Princess Kate and Prince William's unique sleeping arrangement in London

MORE: 25 moments that prove Princess Kate has the best bond with her in-laws

To mark the occasion, the Band of the Household Cavalry will perform and rendition of Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

It is Charles's first birthday since the death of his 'beloved mama'

Gun salutes will also be fired across the capital in honour of his birthday for the first time, with the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at London's Green Park, and immediately afterwards the Band of the Scots Guards will perform Happy Birthday in the park.

An hour later the Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.