I'm A Celebrity: Why Mike Tindall's wife Zara hasn't flown to Australia The couple share three children together

The grand final for I'm A Celebrity is less than a week away with the new King or Queen of the jungle set to be crowned on 27 November.

Ahead of the special episode, friends and family of the celebrity contestants have jetted to Australia to show their support.

In celebration of their arrival, the show’s official Twitter account shared a snapshot of the group – but there was one notable absentee.

Zara Tindall – the Queen's granddaughter and wife of Mike Tindall – has not yet travelled Down Under – and fans have been left wondering why.

Zara and Mike pictured on their wedding day

It seems the biggest clue to Zara's absence was in her sweet letter to Mike, which was read out on Sunday's episode by fellow campmate Sue Cleaver.

It read: "Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates.

The couple share three young children together

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x."

Zara and Mike have been married since 2011 and together are parents to daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, four, as well as son Lucas, who is just one.

Mike pictured with his son, Lucas

It’s highly likely that Zara hasn’t flown to Australia yet because she is caring for their three young children, taking the girls to school and caring for little Lucas.

She may well decide to travel to Australia nearer the time of the final – but it’s not known whether she would also choose to bring her young family with her.

Prior to entering the jungle, Mike spoke about Zara’s reaction to him taking part in the show.

Zara is fully supportive of Mike's TV appearance

He said: "Zara gets it and supports it. With both our careers, she goes away competing for weeks at a time and I always went on tours for three, four weeks in the summer, so our relationship has always been built to deal with that and we're good at compartmentalising and finding ways to deal with it."

He also shared the one thing Zara was concerned about. "Zara's biggest worry is how loud I am when I eat,” he confessed.

“She will be very happy if someone comments about how loud I breathe when I eat because it's always a point that she brings up. When your nose has been mangled as much as mine it is just a by-product."

