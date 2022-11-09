Inside I'm A Celeb star Mike Tindall and Zara's touching love story and 'shock value' proposal The lovebirds share three children together

Mike Tindall is currently representing the British royal family in this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Despite only setting foot in the jungle last week, the former rugby player has already managed to garner a fresh crowd of fans.

Aside from his impressive sporting career, the father-of-three is best known for his royal connections. After falling for the Queen's granddaughter, Zara, Mike married into the royal family back in July 2011.

The team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into their incredible love story spanning nearly 20 years.

Love at first sip

Zara and Mike reportedly crossed paths during the 2003 Rugby World Cup. The couple met at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney, with the duo immediately hitting it off.

In an interview with Australian television programme, 60 Minutes, Zara explained how the Yorkshire-born rugby star was drowning his sorrows after being dropped from the England squad before the semi-finals. "It kind of went from there," she revealed.

Zara and Mike met in 2003

Speaking inside the main camp, Mike recently told his I'm a Celeb campmates: "I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final," he said. "I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney].

"They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

Touching on their first date, Mike added: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

The royal couple have a shared passion for sport

Back in the UK, their relationship thrived. Zara took their relationship to the next level when she invited him to join her at the North Cotswold Ball.

The Proposal

By 2004, the besotted couple became "official". Mike was formally introduced to Zara's mother, Princess Anne, and after a brief stint at Gatcombe Park estate, the duo relocated to Cheltenham in 2009.

Mike popped the question in December 2010 after five years of dating. Speaking to HELLO! In 2009, the rugby player teased: "I don't think it is about whether we will get married but when."

Mike meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Members of the royal family were delighted by the special announcement. At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Zara Phillips to Mr. Mike Tindall, son of Mr. Phillip and Mrs. Linda Tindall."

Mike opened up about his decision to get down on one knee. "I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television," he told The Daily Mail. "It was all about shock value—I wanted to catch her when it was quiet, and she wasn't expecting anything."

The sportsman married into the royal family

When he proposed, Zara was reportedly "very happy" with her dazzling engagement ring. The sparkly ring has an estimated worth of £140,000 and was carefully selected by Mike based on a handful of prompts.

Zara's statement sparkler features a stunning round diamond with a split platinum band complete with pavé set diamonds. Mike deliberately selected a single solitaire diamond with a low-profile setting in light of Zara's equestrian career.

Mike and Zara's fairytale wedding

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011, and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family including the late Queen and the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Zara and Mike went on to hold their wedding reception at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in Scotland

On the day, Zara looked stunning in an ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth's favourite couturiers. Her gorgeous gown featured a fitted bodice, sheer straps and a full skirt.

Zara looked stunning in her classic gown

She paired her wedding dress with a precious Greek tiara that previously belonged to her mother, Princess Anne. The family heirloom includes a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath.

Family life

In 2014, Mike and Zara welcomed their first child, a daughter called Mia. At the time, Mike shared news of his daughter's name via Twitter. In a break from tradition, he casually penned: "For everyone who has asked what our daughters name, it's Mia Grace Tindall [SIC]."

Later in 2018, the couple welcomed little Lena Elizabeth. The doting parents initially wanted to name their daughter Elena, but decided against it after realising it would make her initials ET.

The family live at Gatcombe Park

Zara made the revelation when speaking to the Telegraph in 2018, saying: "I liked the name Elena but I didn't want her initials to be 'E.T.' so she's Lena."

The tot was also a record-breaking baby at the time and was the heaviest royal baby in recent history, clocking up 9lbs 3oz on the scales at the Stroud Maternity Unit.

Mike is a hands-on dad

In March 2021, Zara and Mike welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Lucas Philip. Recounting the dramatic birth story, Mike explained how little Lucas "arrived very quickly".

Sharing the news on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y, Mike added: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house."

He explained Lucas "arrived very quickly". He added: "Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."

The couple welcomed Lucas in 2021

He told listeners: "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

