Zara Tindall reveals sweet nicknames for husband Mike Tindall in heartwarming letter on I'm A Celeb

Zara Tindall has revealed the sweet nicknames she and her three children have for her husband, Mike Tindall, in a letter sent to the former rugby player during his stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

In Sunday night's episode, the campmates received letters from their loved ones after winning the latest challenge.

The contestants took turns reading each other's letters aloud. Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver read Mike's message, which revealed that Zara refers to her husband as 'my love', while their children, Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and one-year-old Lucas, call him "papa".

The letter read: "Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x."

The heartwarming letter reading came after Mike and footballer Jill Scott took part in the latest Bushtucker trial called The Speak Uneasy.

Zara refers to her husband as "my love"

The duo both volunteered to take part in the challenge, with Mike saying: "At the moment I am leader of the camp, but at the moment I haven't done any Trials and I feel that I want to contribute a bit more."

After arriving at the trial clearing, the pair were challenged with knocking back five stomach-churning drinks each for a chance to bag ten stars. Mike was faced with swallowing blended cockroaches and vomit fruit, as well as blended pig's penis, while Jill took on blended fish eyes and snails.

They managed to guzzle down all ten smoothies, heading back to the camp victorious.

Mike with his son, Lucas

Jill said: "I'm so glad we're taking ten stars back but I don't think I'll even want the meal!" while Mike agreed, adding: "There's something going on inside my stomach that isn't good."

Jill told the camp: "Don't go drinking with Mike Tindall."

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! watch the next live episode tomorrow at 9.15pm (Monday) on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

