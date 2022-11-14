When does I'm a Celebrity end? Find out more about the 2022 final The ITV reality show is taking place Down Under

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is providing us with nightly entertainment as we watch the famous faces attempt to live in the derelict camp in the heart of the Australian jungle.

The group, consisting of Charlene White, Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock MP and more, will spend a total of three weeks in the jungle taking part in challenges and Bushtucker trials – but when will the campmates return to their lives of luxury that they are used to? Here's all you need to know about the final…

When is the I'm a Celebrity final?

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! typically runs for three weeks each season and airs episodes every night. With this in mind, the 2022 series is likely to air its final on Sunday 27 November.

Just three celebrities make it to the final each year before the King or Queen is announced by presenters Ant and Dec. In the week leading up to the final, a celebrity (or two) is eliminated each night and with 11 celebrities in the competition, it’s likely that the eliminations will begin by the end of this week or early next week.

Who will make the I'm a Celebrity final?

We'll have to wait and see to find out who will be the celebrities in the final battling out for the winner's title. However, bookies' odds from BetFair have Jill Scoot, Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock as the top three favourites to take the crown.

Where is I'm a Celebrity filmed?

Since the beginning, the cast and crew of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have headed to Springbook National Park in Queensland, New South Wales.

The campmates will spend three weeks in the jungle

Although what viewers see on TV is simply a camp where the contestants reside, and the famous suspended bridge, there is plenty more production space behind the scene.

The camera crew ensures there's an on-site medical facility as well as accommodation for friends and family who visit when the famous names are voted off the show. In addition to the huge amount of land, the campmates will be joined by a number of creepy crawlies. The national park consists of many different species of snakes, spiders, and more.

