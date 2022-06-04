Prince Charles remembers Prince Philip in emotional speech during Platinum Party in the Palace The Prince of Wales gave a moving speech at the Party at the Palace

Prince Charles has remembered his late father, Prince Philip, in an emotional speech given at the Party at the Palace.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to both Philip and his mother, the Queen, at the convert that was held to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. Following show-stopping performances from music legends like Elton John, Rod Stewart and Diana Ross, Charles took to the stage where he gave the moving speech. As he spoke, images of Her Majesty that he had personally chosen flashed up behind him.

WATCH: Prince Charles pays emotional tribute to late father Prince Philip

The speech had personal moments for Charles as well as he recounted watching the coronation of the Queen when he was just four years old, and also featured photos of his parents together back when they were both younger.

"Your Majesty, Mummy," he began. "The scale of this evening’s celebration – and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend – is our way of saying thank you – from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world.

"On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service. Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother."

He continued: "Your 'strength and stay' is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit… My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people.

Charles paid tribute to both his parents

"Looking back, we think of the countless State occasions that are milestones along this nation's road. And you will think of red boxes, filled with Government papers, at the end of the day.

"You will remember those who have led this country. Indeed, all the countries you serve. And leaders across the world.

"How things have changed…We think of all you have done to make the Commonwealth such an important force for good. You continue to make history.

"And there was still time for fun amongst the work. We might have been celebrating that Derby winner this evening…next year perhaps? But I know what really gets my mother up in the morning is all of you – watching at home. Represented here tonight in this great audience."

The royals enjoyed the concert

In a personal tribute, he said: "Your Majesty, you have been with us in our difficult times. And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness.

"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these seventy years. You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver.

"That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight. These pictures on your house are the story of your life – and ours. So, Your Majesty, that is why we all say thank you."

He finished the speech by referencing the small film she appeared in alongside Paddington Bear, before encouraging the assembled crowds to cheers so that Her Majesty could hear them in Windsor Castle.

