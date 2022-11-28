Prince William and Princess Kate share 'pride' for Wales after World Cup heartache Wales did not make it though

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared their pride for the Welsh football team after they failed to make it through the World Cup group stages to the round of 16.

TRENDING NOW: Princess Diana's grave is 'hauntingly beautiful' in new photo shared by brother Charles Spencer

"@Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since '58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!"; the pair tweeted from their official account.





Loading the player...

WATCH: William says focus should stay on nature during ‘turbulent times’

The tweet was also sent in Welsh, reading: "@Cymru, byddwch yn falch iawn. Cwpan y Byd cyntaf ers '58. Yn y gystadleuaeth hon, rydych wedi chwarae gydag angerdd a balchder. Edrych ymlaen at eich gweld yn Ewro 2024!"

England beat Wales in a decisive 3-0 win on Tuesday while the USA also beat Iran 1-0, allowing the USA to also advance to the next round. England will next play Senegal, the runner-up of Group A, on 4 December.

TRADITION: Earl Charles Spencer marks the festive season in a magical way

Before the game, the official Kensington Royal account tweeted: "Here we go…may the best team win! Dyma ni … boed i’r tîm gorau ennill!'

Despite being president of the FA, William did not travel to Qatar, where the World Cup is being held, to watch England and Wales play.

⚽️ @Cymru, be very proud. First World Cup since '58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024! — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 29, 2022

The decision was made due to the Prince's "busy winter schedule," but he may look at heading to the Middle East if England makes it to the final in December. Qatar has recently received criticism due to their strict rules and criminalisation of same-sex relationships. There have also been reports of poor working conditions for stadium workers.

However William paid a low-key visit to see the squad at St George's Park ahead of their trip overseas earlier in November. He spent time talking to the players before presenting them with their jersey numbers.