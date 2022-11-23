Charles Spencer's precious Christmas tradition at Princess Diana's former home revealed

Earl Charles Spencer lives at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where he and his sisters were raised including the late Princess Diana. The Earl likes to keep with traditions and there's an annual Christmas custom he shares with the royal family.

Each year Charles fells a tree from the estate to be used inside the grand residence and decorated for Christmas.

WATCH: Earl Spencer speaks out about Princess Diana's grave

Last year Charles uploaded a photograph of Althorp's spectacular tree decked with twinkling lights and red baubles, and he added the caption: "This 23-foot tree was grown on the Estate at @althorphouse specifically for this task - holding together the Saloon (central hallway) in the run up to Christmas, and into the New Year. Wishing you all a happy and healthy Christmas and 2022."

Charles Spencer grows Christmas trees on his property

The magical post garnered a lot of attention online, as one would imagine, and many rushed to the comments section to share the love. "So pretty. I wouldn’t want it to come down," penned one follower, and: "How gorgeous!! Wowser," added another.

This is a practice also adopted by the royal family who cut down trees from the Windsor Great Park estate for use at the castle.

King Charles III's dedicated team hand selected the perfect trees last week for the royal residence.

The monarch takes trees from Windsor Great Park for the royal residence

The Christmas Tree Shop at Windsor Great Park will officially open on 24 November, for members of the public to select their dream tree from the royal crop.

We will wait patiently to see this year's festive creation from Charles Spencer, bringing a wonderful seasonal glow to the 90-room property.

Althorp boasts 550 acres of glorious land and there's a special temple dedicated to the late Princess which visitors can go to in order to pay their respects. The stately home is currently closed to the public but it will reopen in summer 2023.

