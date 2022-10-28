Prince William set to miss England playing in Qatar for the World Cup The Prince will not be heading to Qatar

Despite being president of the FA, Prince William is not expected to travel to Qatar in November to watch England play in the World Cup.

MORE: How Prince William's major surgery left him scarred for life

According to the Sun, the decision was made due to the Prince's jam-packed diary, and even if his home team make it to the final in December it is unlikely he will be in attendance.

Qatar has recently received criticism due to their strict rules and criminalisation of same-sex relationships. There have also been reports of poor working conditions for stadium workers.

SEE: Why Prince William gave Princess Kate the 'chance to back out' of royal family

READ: Why the Prince and Princess of Wales have no royal engagements for two weeks

The Prince is a known advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and made history back in 2016 when he became the first British royal to ever appear on the cover of a gay magazine when he was on the cover of Attitude.

Prince William was on the cover in 2016

William was photographed by Leigh Kelly for the cover and opened up about his time with members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Speaking to the magazine at the time, he insisted: "No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives.

"The young gay, lesbian and transgender individuals I met through Attitude are truly brave to speak out and to give hope to people who are going through terrible bullying right now."

The Prince sat down with members of the LGBTQIA+ community

William added: "What I would say to any young person reading this who's being bullied for their sexuality: don't put up with it – speak to a trusted adult, a friend, a teacher, Childline, Diana Award or some other service and get the help you need. You should be proud of the person you are and have nothing to be ashamed of."

The Prince takes after his late mother Princess Diana, who always spent time speaking out on behalf of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.