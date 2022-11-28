Princess Anne's secret party barn at private home she shares with Zara and Mike Tindall The Princess Royal's estate is perfect for celebrations

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! finalist Mike Tindall resides at his mother-in-law Princess Anne's Gatcombe Estate along with his wife Zara, and in a recent interview, Zara and Mike revealed the Princess Royal has her own "party barn" on site!

The Vogue interview reads: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

It sounds like it will be the perfect party spot for Mike's welcome home party should they wish to celebrate with family when he arrives back in the UK.

The magazine also did a photoshoot with the couple, revealing glimpses into where they live with enough room for horse stables on site.

The Princess Royal has a vast estate where who two children also live

Princess Anne's private residence is a five-bed, Grade II-listed property which sits within the 730-acre estate, and as well as Zara and Mike with their children, Anne's other child, Peter Phillips lives on site too with his ex-wife Autumn and their children.

The Princess Royal has stayed at the property since 1976 when the late Queen purchased it for her daughter and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

The royal now lives there with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and despite the grandeur of the estate, one look inside her humble living room while watching rugby was a reality check about how some royals live.

Princess Anne has a surprisingly low-key living room

The cosy sitting room features lived-in floral sofas, a dog bed on the floor and a traditional wooden cabinet for their television.

Royal fans adored the normality, with one writing "Love it, feels like home," on the royal family's Instagram. "I love that their house looks like anyone’s house," added another, with a third commenting: "I love the lived-in cosy look."

