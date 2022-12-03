Mike Tindall and Zara look so in love in heartfelt moment from Australia tour The rugby star took to social media…

Mike Tindall and his beautiful wife Zara have been enjoying an exciting break Down Under and their most recent update from the idyllic trip on Friday showed them enjoying a romantic moment together in Adelaide.



Amongst a string of exciting photos is one particularly loved-up snap of the happy couple posing at a restaurant against a picture-perfect backdrop of the beach. In the photo, Mike can be seen about to kiss his gorgeous wife who looks effortlessly beautiful in a navy-blue sundress.

Captioning the collection of photos, the former I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant penned: "Great day yesterday started down at the @adelaide500 track with @markberetta then on to the @starofgreece for lunch before heading to @darenbergwine for a little tasting. Then on to a state dinner that was wrapped up by @icehouseband #goodday #southaustralia."

Another one of the fabulous photos showed the pair dressed up to the nines as they attended a state dinner which saw the daughter of Princess Anne beaming in a floor-length light grey gown.

The pair are enjoying quality time together

Mike looked very smart for the event, donning a black velvet suit jacket and bow tie.

Friends and fans of the duo were so delighted with the updates and flocked to the comments section of he post.

One fan penned: "You both look beautiful and so happy." A second added: "Gorgeous couple. Zara is stunning." A third replied: "You guys = relationship goals."

Mike and Zara couldn't look happier

Whilst another made reference to Mike's latest stint in the I'm a Celebrity jungle and wrote: "What a difference a week makes!!! Thank you for being fab in the jungle!!!!"

Talking about being away from his family whilst on the show, the former professional rugby player told GMB: "That's probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you've got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time."

The husband-and-wife-duo share daughters Mia, eight, Lena, four, and their one-year-old son Lucas.

