Meghan Markle: The heartbreaking story behind her aquamarine ring tribute Prince Harry and his wife received the Ripple of Hope Award

Meghan Markle turned heads on Tuesday evening as she stepped out in New York to receive the Ripple of Hope Award with husband Prince Harry at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation.

The former Suits star looked stunning in a custom Louis Vuitton ankle-length column dress with a bardot neckline and long sleeves, and folded detailing on the waist.

She completed her look with black pointed heels, a matching Givenchy clutch and gold earrings. she also chose to wear a beautiful ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

The Asprey Aquamarine ring is of great sentimental and symbolic value. The striking cocktail ring features an emerald cut aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds, and is set on a 24-carat yellow gold band.

Meghan Markle stunned at the awards ceremony

Diamond specialists at Steven Stone estimate the sparkler to be worth around £85,000.

Maxwell Stone said: "Aquamarine is one of the most visually beautiful gemstones. With an enchanting pale blue colour, the ring was a perfect addition to Meghan's Ripple of Hope Gala outfit and carries a great deal of sentiment with it - not only did it belong to Meghan's late mother in law, Princess Diana, but the Duchess wore it as her 'something blue' on her wedding day in 2018.

She previously wore the ring on her wedding day

"Having been passed down to Meghan Markle from Harry, it's interesting to know that the Aquamarine's light blue colour symbolises feelings of sympathy, trust, and friendship - particularly ahead of the couple's upcoming Netflix docuseries, which premieres tomorrow.

"While the ring is no doubt priceless, if it were available to buy, it would be worth around £85,000."

Princess Diana pictured wearing the eye-catching aquamarine ring

There is also a poignant story behind the ring. Princess Diana received the eye-catching aquamarine from her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, and it was created into a ring by Asprey in 1996.

Tragically, the Princess died in 1997 – and only wore the ring on two occasions prior to her death.

She received the stone from her close friend Lucia

Some 20 years later, in April 2017, Lucia also passed away. The wife of a former ambassador of Brazil to the UK, she had been a trusted friend of Diana in the early 1990s. she and her husband even accompanied then-Prince Charles and Diana on a trip to Brazil in 1991.

Lucia died at her home in Brazilia at the age of 76 from cancer of the womb.

