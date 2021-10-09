Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return to UK for party to honour Diana The Duke of Sussex unveiled the statue of their late mother with Prince William in July

A party to honour Diana, Princess of Wales is set to take place at Kensington Palace this month.

While the Duke of Cambridge is set to be joined by 100 guests for the bash a week on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed to HELLO! that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be in attendance.

READ: Meghan Markle reads her children's book to kids at Harlem school

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads her children's book to students at Harlem School

The royal brothers were reunited for the statue unveiling of their late mother in the gardens at Kensington Palace on 1 July, on what would have been the royal's 60th birthday. A reception with a larger group of family and friends was postponed due to COVID-19 regulations at the time.

The statue of Diana was unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday

Instead, the Princes were joined by a handful of guests at the unveiling, including Diana's siblings, Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Close friend Sir Elton John will reportedly be among the guests at the event on 19 October. It is intended to thank donors who helped to fund the statue, which depicts Diana in the later years of her life and shows her surrounded by three children.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry praised for $25k donation during New York lunch date

MORE: David Furnish on working with 'amazing leader' Meghan Markle on Netflix’s Pearl

William and Harry were last reunited in July

Prince Harry and Meghan carried out their first major public outings last month since stepping back from royal duties in March. The couple, who welcomed daughter Lilibet in June, stepped out in New York for a three-day trip, where they campaigned for vaccine equity.

The Duke is also set to return to New York next month. Harry will be back on the East Coast to present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families "living with the invisible wounds of war" at the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala on 10 November.

The event, held aboard the historic aircraft carrier Intrepid, comes the day before Armistice Day in the UK, known as Veterans Day in the US.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.