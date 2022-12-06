Fans call out discrepancies in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix trailers The couple are back in the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again found themselves on the front pages following the release of two trailers for their Netflix docuseries.

The explosive teasers have proved particularly divisive, with royal fans split ahead of the first three episodes which will air on Thursday.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in second trailer for docuseries

A huge sticking point is the accuracy of the show given that some clips used in the trailers don't appear to be relevant to the couple – and in some cases relate to people with seemingly no link to Harry or Meghan.

A one-minute teaser, which was released on Monday, shows the couple attending public events as well as private behind-the-scenes moments.

At one point, clips of paparazzi are paralleled alongside old footage of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, being followed by the media, as Harry says in a voiceover: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself."

However, one of the clips shown to illustrate his words actually appears to be members of the press awaiting Katie Price arriving outside Crawley Magistrates Court.

Another part of the trailer shows photographers huddling around a car as Meghan says – seemingly of the royal family - "I realised they are never going to protect you."

However, rather than showing Harry and Meghan being hounded, the clip seems to be of Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen being photographed in his limousine.

At a later point in the trailer, a photographer's camera is seen looking down on Harry, Meghan and their son, Archie, from above, while Harry's voiceover says: "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

But royal journalist and broadcaster Robert Jobson has since tweeted a screengrab of the clip and wrote: "This photograph used by Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty.

"It was taken from an accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only three people were in the accredited position. Harry and Meghan agreed the position. I was there."

This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there. pic.twitter.com/nvjznlloLF — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) December 5, 2022

It comes after Harry and Meghan also faced questions following the release of the first trailer – which showed a bustling press pack. However, it was later revealed that the image was taken at a Harry Potter premiere, years before the couple had first met.

One Twitter user argued: "For a supposed 'documentary' why is Netflix using images and videos that are not related or liked to Meghan and Harry? The truth should not be manipulated to suit your narrative."

"I really hope that #Netflix correctly categorises #HarryandMeghanonNetflix as #drama and not #factual !!! It's all complete fabrication," a second said.

