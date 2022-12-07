Prince Harry makes surprising date night confession – Meghan Markle reacts The couple were at the Ripple of Hope Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put in a glamorous appearance to receive the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation on Tuesday night.

Meghan stole the show in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton ankle-length column dress with a bardot neckline and long sleeves, and folded detailing on the waist.

She accessorised with an aquamarine ring that once belonged to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Prince Harry, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a smart blue suit and a crisp white shirt.

While their elegant outfits turned heads, it was Harry's comments on the night that really sparked a reaction.

Prince Harry had his wife in giggles at the awards

As the couple took to the stage together to accept their award, the royal remarked to RFKHR president Kerry Kennedy: "I'll be honest with you, Kerry, I just thought we were just going on a date night, so I found it quite weird that we're sharing the room with 1500 people!

"We don't get out much these days because our kids are so small and young so, this is completely unexpected."

The couple pictured on stage with host Kerry Kennedy

To laughter from the audience, Harry then said: "But it's nice to share date night with all of you, so thank you for coming."

His smiling wife Meghan added: "Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night." "You're welcome," Harry replied.

Ms Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert F Kennedy, said the Sussexes had been "incredibly brave" in addressing the issues of racial justice and mental illness.

Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope awar

"They've stood up, they've talked about racial justice and they've talked about mental illness in a way that was incredibly brave," she told US outlet Extra on the event's blue carpet.

"In this world in the wake of Covid there has been a massive spike… people around the globe have said they have anxiety and massive depression.

"For Meghan to get out there on national television and normalise discussion of mental health, at this point, is incredibly important and very brave."

