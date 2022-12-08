Prince Harry praises 'willing and capable' Kate Middleton in Netflix documentary Prince Harry shared he was 'terrified' when he met Megan Markle

In his and Meghan Markle's new Netflix documentary, Meghan & Harry, Prince Harry addressed what women marrying into the royal family must withstand, saying they must be 'willing and capable.'

As footage of Princess Kate appears on screen, alongside a headline reading: "Princess in crisis", Prince Harry alludes to what the wife of his brother, Prince William, has gone through since marrying into the royal family.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself."

Speaking of his fear about finding a partner, Harry explained: "I remember thinking, 'How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me?

"Every relationship I had, within weeks or months, was splattered all over the newspapers and that person's family harassed and their life turned upside down.

Prince Harry worried if he'd be able to find a partner

"So when I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media, the same media that had driven so many other people away from me."

Royal author Robert Hazell also gave insight into the trials and tribulations royal women must go through.

Members of the royal family aren't free to marry without permission

Over a sombre photo of Prince William and Princess Kate, he said: "They have very little autonomy in choosing their own futures. The first half dozen in the line of succession have to get The Queen's permission before they get married."

