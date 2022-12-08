Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret wild night before relationship went public The Sussexes had one last night of "silly fun"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed details of their final date on 29 October 2016 before news of their relationship became public in their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The couple dated in secret for three months, but when the news was about to come out, they managed one last night of privacy.

Prince William and Prince Harry's shared press secretary told the couple that the news would come out in the papers the following day, so Meghan said: "Well if it's going to come out tomorrow, let's go and have fun tonight."

"We went to this Halloween party together, where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know. Bandana and goggles, great costume," Prince Harry explained.

Harry and Meghan partied on the eve of their relationship going public / Photo: Netflix

Meghan added: "We thought well, this could be our last shot to just go out and have fun," and Harry remarked: "Pull the pin on the fun grenade, which we did."

Partygoers included Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend, now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

Harry and Meghan attended a party with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

"We'd been dating secretly since July," Prince Harry revealed. "We'd been so petrified of when it would break, H trying to prepare me for what that be like knowing what he had experienced in the past," Meghan added.

Anticipation for this series has been wild, with some fans taking to social media to share their excitement about the docuseries. "So glad they decided to do it. Prince Harry is the first one in his family to step out of that cursed cycle. And for love," wrote one. A second remarked: "Look what happened to his mom. Can you blame him for protecting his wife and kids?"

The couple have released lots of intimate details in their new documentary

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Kate will be joined at the festive event by her husband, Prince William, as well as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and other members of the royal family.

The trailers alone have been telling enough with the first one including previously unseen images of a pregnant Meghan and romantic selfies, as well as footage from their private life. A second trailer also saw Harry speaking about the "pain and suffering" within the monarch.

