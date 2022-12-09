Meghan Markle shares new details about first Christmas with the royals A fascinating insight

The Duchess of Sussex recalled what her first Christmas was like at Sandringham, just months before marrying Prince Harry.

Speaking on episode three of Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries, Meghan describes: "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mom, and she's like 'How’s it going?' and I said 'Oh my gosh it’s amazing'.

REVEALED: Harry and Meghan's Netflix series: Everything they said about Princess Kate

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle describes first Christmas with the royals at Sandringham

"It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017

The couple had publicly announced their engagement a month before then royal fiancée Meghan joined her future husband for the festive period in Norfolk in December 2017.

The Duchess even shared detail of the royals' Christmas dinner, saying: "And at dinner I was sat next to H’s grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful and I was like 'Oh we chatted and it was so great and I talked about this and talked about this'.

IN CASE YOU MISSED:

Harry & Meghan episode one: All the best bits

Harry & Meghan episode two: Most shocking moments

Harry & Meghan episode three: Biggest bombshells

Meghan described her first Christmas with the royals as 'amazing'

At the time, the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured walking alongside the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they made their way to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Meghan looked elegant in a camel Sentaler coat, a brown Philip Treacy fascinator and a Chloe saddle bag, while her future sister-in-law, Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, opted for a tartan Miu Miu ensemble.

The last time the Sussexes spent Christmas at Sandringham was in 2018, when Meghan was expecting her eldest child, Archie.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.