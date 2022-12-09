Harry and Meghan's Netflix series: Everything they said about Princess Kate The first three episodes have landed

Royal fans eagerly tuned in to watch the first three episodes from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all Netflix docuseries on Thursday.

There was plenty for viewers to take away and dissect – including the couple's comments on individual members of the royal family.

Meghan spoke about her first meeting with Kate

We take a look at everything Meghan has said on the Netflix show about Princess Kate so far…

In episode two, Meghan spoke about her very first meeting with Kate – then the Duchess of Cambridge. And she seemed to suggest some initial awkwardness. "I met her [Kate] for the first time, I think we went for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot," Meghan recalled.

The ladies pictured laughing together during the Fab Four's first public appearance

"I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that was jarring for a lot of Brits."

As footage of William and Kate aired, she added: "I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward facing way of being, and then you close the door, [sighs], I can relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me."

Images of Princess Kate were interspersed throughout the opening episodes – including one showing her being pursued by paparazzi prior to her engagement to Prince William.

Harry seemed to allude to struggles that Kate has faced

Harry also seemed to allude to the struggles Kate has faced as he addressed what women marrying into the royal family have endured.

As footage of Princess Kate appeared on screen, alongside a headline reading: "Princess in crisis", Prince Harry said: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself.

"I remember thinking, 'How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me?'

The Prince shared his fears of losing Meghan

"Every relationship I had, within weeks or months, was splattered all over the newspapers and that person's family harassed and their life turned upside down.

"So when I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media, the same media that had driven so many other people away from me."

