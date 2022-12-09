Sweet moment between Prince Harry and nephew Prince George in unseen photo that almost went unnoticed The highly-anticipated docuseries, Harry & Meghan, finally dropped on Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opened up about their lives in an extremely personal way in their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, shared incredibly intimate details of the early days of their romance, the lengths they went to to protect one another and the real story of how they got engaged.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan reveal unseen wedding moment with Prince George

During the first episode, Prince Harry and Meghan released a series of never-before-seen photos - including a special one from their royal wedding.

"The craziest thing is, I think this love story is only just getting started," the Duke explained while the previously unseen image was shown.

The heartwarming snapshot saw the newlyweds surrounded by their bridal party, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But what would have melted hearts when it showed Harry looking every inch the proud uncle as he looked at little George, who was nearly aged five, stand tall in his smart pageboy outfit.

Other pageboys and bridesmaids in the bridal party included Ivy, Brian and John Mulroney, Zalie Warren, Florence van Cutsem, Remi and Ryland Litt and Jasper Dyer. The ten children, aged from two to ten years old, were perfectly in sync with the bride and groom in the pictures.

The couple tied the knot in 2018

Reflecting on his fairytale wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Prince Harry narrates in the episode: "She [Meghan] sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world.

"And then, pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I knew to join her in her world."

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals in favour of more freedom and the ability to earn their own money in the US.

Just before the first lockdown began in March 2020, the couple moved from an exclusive Vancouver Island home in Canada to Los Angeles, and now reside in Montecito, California.

