Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share intimate glimpse of dating life - and you won't believe how they met

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brand new Netflix documentary landed on our screens on Thursday morning, and during the first episode, the pair revealed never-before-seen text messages ahead of their first meeting as well as an intimate glimpse at their first-ever date.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal how they first met in touching new clip

Where did the duo meet?

Giggling as they recall the days of their courtship, the husband-and-wife duo reveaed that they met on Instagram, and the former Suits actress first caught the eye of her beloved whilst posing with the famous dog filter on Snapchat after a clip of the star was shared on Instagram by a friend of the royal.

"Meghan and I met over Instagram." Harry recalled, "I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat…"

Meghan interjected: "Oh gosh, isn't that whole thing it's got like doggy filters, and that's what he saw of me."

Harry said: That was the first thing, I was like: 'who is that'.

"It's ridiculous," Meghan added. "And then she sent [their friend] me an email saying 'I know you said you're single and, a friend of mine asked about you, and maybe you'd like to meet him. And I said 'really who is it?' And she said: 'It's Prince Haz.' And I said: 'who's that?'.

"I asked if I could see his feed. So that's the thing when people say did you google him, no, but that's your homework, let me see what they're about in their feed, let me see what they're saying about them not what someone else says about them but what they are putting out about themselves. That to me was the best barometer."

The Texting Phase…

Harry revealed that after the fabulous work of his friend, the pair managed to swap numbers, explaining: "We got each other's numbers and were in touch and we were like, 'let's meet."

Meghan was sat opposite the royal box at Wimbledon

Attending Wimbledon in 2016 Meghan sat in the player's box, which was diagonal to the royal box. The happenstance sparked a string of texts between the royals and following the exciting day, the pair arranged to meet for the first time in Soho.

The texts read: "Harry: 'So come on - what u doing tomorrow night? Hope you're having fun over there!'

"'Meghan: "Heading back to Soho. I have a dinner tomorrow at 8 but can do drinks tomorrow night. Would that work? Maybe 6?'

"'Harry: "You're ON!'"

Where was their first date?

For their first date, the duo opted to go for drinks at 76 Dean Street, although the Prince made the error of being 30 minutes late to the meet-up.

Meghan explained: "We met at 76 Dean Street, you were late and I couldn't understand why he would be late, and he kept texing. He was like 'Sorry I'm in traffic. I'm so sorry.'

Harry added: "I was panicking I'm freaking out. I was, like sweating."

The pair took this selfie at the first dinner date

Megan continued: "Then I didn't know him, so I was like 'Oh this is what he does' Got it. Like this, I'm not doing… I'm not gonna sit…[that you're one of those guys…] that any girl would sit and wait half hour for you, I was not interested in that.

Despite Harry appearing to the meeting as a "hot, sweaty red ball of mess," the Prince was still able to charm his future bride, and she asked to see him again the following day for and they returned to 76 Dean Street for dinner.

After spilling all the details from their meet-ups to their closest friends, Silver and Nacho Figueras, it was safe to say they both knew they had met 'the one' and marked the occasion with a blurry selfie from their evening.

