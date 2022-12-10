Princess Kate pictured at Windsor Castle ahead of Christmas tribute to Queen The Princess of Wales is promoting her Together at Christmas Carol Service

Wearing festive red and standing in front of a glittering Christmas tree, twinkling candles and beautifully wrapped gifts, the Princess of Wales looks stunning in this new image shared by Kensington Palace.

Wearing a sequinned dress by Needle and Thread, Kate was filmed in the Equerries Office at Windsor Castle to promote her Together at Christmas Carol Service, which will air on Christmas Eve.

Readers include Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox, while along with carols from the choir, there will be music from Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, and a special duet from Alfie Boe and Mel C.

This year the Prince and Princess of Wales will be joined at the Abbey by the King, Queen Consort and other members of the royal family, as the service is dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life – duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

Spearheaded by Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, it will recognise "the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring", says Kensington Palace.

Guests have been nominated by Lords Lieutenant across the UK, community networks and charities associated with the royal family, including some of the late Queen’s patronages.

The Princess of Wales will be joined at Westminster Abbey by the King and Queen Consort

The congregation will also include people who may be vulnerable or isolated at this time of year.

Another eight Together at Christmas community carol services to celebrate local heroes, all supported by the Royal Foundation, are taking place across the UK this month.

The Prince and Princess, along with their children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, are expected to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas airs on ITV at 7pm on Christmas Eve.

