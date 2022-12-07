Princess Kate just stepped out in a royal wedding heirloom – and nobody noticed The tiara was passed down the royal family

Tuesday was a big night for royal wedding jewellery – not only did Meghan Markle accessorise her New York outfit with Princess Diana's aquamarine ring, which she originally wore on her big day in 2018, but her sister-in-law Princess Kate also stepped out in a royal heirloom.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William at King Charles' first Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace wearing a striking red gown by her go-to designer, Jenny Packham. To finish off her embellished ensemble, Kate added another touch of sparkle to her sleek straight hair in the form of the Lotus Flower Tiara, also known as the Queen Mother's Papyrus Tiara.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All the most sensational royal wedding tiara moments

Made up of diamonds and pearls, the headpiece was actually originally a necklace that the Queen Mother received as a wedding gift from her husband King Gorge VI back in 1923. Just six months later, the royal transformed the Garrard jewellery into a tiara, which she rocked alongside a pearl necklace in portraits for George's 1937 coronation.

She then passed it down to her daughter, Princess Margaret, in 1959 who wore it on numerous occasions before her daughter-in-law Serena Stanhope wore it for her wedding to David Armstrong-Jones in 1993.

TRENDING: 10 times Princess Kate dazzled in show-stopping tiaras

The Princess rocked the beautiful Lotus Flower Tiara, also known as the Queen Mother's Papyrus Tiara

Princess Kate was first pictured in the family jewellery at a diplomatic reception in 2013, and again for the China state banquet in 2015. But her latest appearance was certainly memorable since she teamed the tiara with the late Queen Elizabeth II's diamond drop earrings and the GVCO and Royal Family Order.

The Queen Mother transformed her wedding necklace into a tiara

Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla also opted for a royal wedding tiara for the reception. She was the epitome of elegance in a midnight blue gown by Anna Valentine, which complemented her Belgian sapphire tiara and matching necklace which previously belonged to her mother-in-law.

King George gave his daughter, the then-Princess Elizabeth, the set – which also included matching earrings – as a wedding gift in 1947 when she married Prince Philip.

NOW SEE: Why royals missed family weddings: Queen Camilla's work, Prince Philip's forbidden sisters & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.