Where will Prince William and Princess Kate be when Harry and Meghan's Netflix series drops? The show looks set to be explosive

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all Netflix docuseries will air on Thursday morning.

Lasting an hour each, the instalments will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell their side of their high-profile love story. "The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

Certainly, the royal family is braced for bombshells from the couple – but will they be tuning in?

HELLO!'s royal expert Emily Nash expects the royals to “just get on with their engagement. Put on a brave face and do their jobs".

For Prince William and Princess Kate, their schedule makes it highly unlikely they will be watching.

The hands-on couple are expected to take their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to school as usual.

With breakfast to make, and school bags to pack, the mornings are a busy time for the family and, as such, William and Kate are most likely to carry on as usual.

It’s also not thought that the royal family will publicly respond to the Netflix series. “I think it would have to be a very serios accusation for them to respond directly to it,” Emily agrees.

Noting Harry and Meghan’s accusation of racism within the royal family during their interview with Oprah, she adds: “It took a couple of days for the Queen to respond, and her response was very succinct – simply ‘some recollections may vary’.”

From the looks of the teaser trailer and official full-length trailer, the royal couple are going to be extremely open and candid about their experiences of being a couple in the public eye. In one moment from the trailer, Prince Harry can be heard saying: "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

In another moment, Meghan can be seen wiping away tears as she says during a voiceover that she didn't feel protected by the royal family: "I realised, 'They're never going to protect you'."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.