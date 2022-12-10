Princess Charlene reveals never-before-seen photos in emotional tribute to twins Jacques and Gabriella The royal created an emotional post for her children

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared a number of never-before-seen snaps on Instagram to mark a very special occasion – her twins Jacques and Gabriella's eighth birthday. Celebrating her children with a sweet video montage, the royal simply captioned it: "Happy Birthday my loves," followed by two heart emojis.

Delighting royal fans, the video included several sentimental photos of the twins that have never been seen before. Among them was a picture that showed the two children smiling happily with their father Albert II, Prince of Monaco. Layered over the video was Tim McGraw's 2016 single, 'Humble and Kind'.

From photos of Jacques and Gabriella baking to behind-the-scenes snippets of the pair taking part in royal engagements, visiting museums, pulling funny faces and dressing up in Halloween costumes, the video montage couldn't be more heartwarming.

Sparking a reaction from royal fans, one replied: "Happy Birthday to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella! Wishing you both many more blessings to come and have a wonderful one."

Echoing a similar sentiment, another commented, "Happy birthday! Nice slideshow of your cute children!" and a third wrote, "So lovely! You are blessed! Happy birthday."

It's not the first time that Princess Charlene has penned a lovely tribute to the twins. Back in November, the doting mum posted a photo of Jacques and Gabriella in honour of their country's National Day.

In November, Princess Charlene shared this sweet photo of the twins on Instagram

The image showed the two young children, dressed smartly with Jacques wearing what appears to be a military uniform and Gabriella looking adorable in a red button-up coat and a black hat. "Happy National Day," Princess Charlene remarked in the caption.

Later that morning, Charlene and her husband Prince Albert were then seen attending a mass ceremony at the Monaco cathedral as part of ceremonies marking National Day. They were joined by Princess Caroline of Hanover and Princess Stephanie of Monaco.

