Princess Charlene The cause is close to the royal's heart

Princess Charlene of Monaco has urged people to support animals as she makes a comeback to the spotlight.

Recently the princess has returned to her royal duties after a mystery illness. Now her focus is on protecting animals which is a cause close to her heart.

The royal made an emotional visit to the Society of the Protection of Animals (SPA) shelter in Peille.

"Please support a local SPA or animal shelter near you," she wrote. "With all my love."

Princess Charlene became the SPA's new president earlier this year. It follows on from her great work with her initiative #ChasingZero which the Zimbabwe-born royal launched with her foundation last year to protect rhinos and other endangered African species from poachers.

She said: "The rhinos cannot speak for themselves but we can speak on their behalf."

The Chasing Zero campaign is about speaking against the atrocity of wildlife poaching and taking action before it is too late.

