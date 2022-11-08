Prince Albert stuns fans by appearing in VERY rare photo with his two eldest children The Monagasque royal posed with Jazmin and Alexandre

Prince Albert of Monaco has posed for a very rare photo with his two eldest children, Jazmin Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste.

MORE: Princess Charlene delights fans with spooky Halloween photo of her twins!

The Monagasque royal reunited with his daughter and son in New York and can be seen sat behind a small coffee table with his children, with Jazmin wrapping her arms around both men.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jazmin Grace Grimaldi shares first picture alongside three siblings

Albert, 64, looks happy and relaxed in the candid snapshot, smiling for the camera and casually dressed in an open white shirt, teamed with a navy blazer.

READ: Princess Charlene's debilitating health battle that hid her from public life – full story

MORE: Princess Charlene contracts COVID-19 months after recovering from ENT infection

The sweet picture was taken by Nicole Coste – Alexandre's Togolese mother and a former Air France hostess. "New York, paternally king," she captioned the photo.

Prince Albert recently reunited with Jazmin and Alexandre in New York

Jazmin's mother, meanwhile, is American waitress Tamara Rotolo. Jazmin met her father for the first time when she was 11 following the results of a paternity test. Since then, she has made regular visits to the principality.

READ: Princess Charlene reveals adorable bond with daughter Princess Gabriella in rare interview

MORE: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's love story: how they met, and more

Following the birth of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins in December 2014, Jazmin opened up about her father's new family.

Jazmin and Alexandre with Albert and Charlene's twins

"I can't wait to be a sister to them and watch them grow up," the 30-year-old told Harper's Bazaar at the time. "They have these beautiful, big blue eyes – and they are both already so well behaved!"

READ: Princess Charlene addresses Prince Albert divorce rumours for the first time

MORE: Princess Charlene details 'painful' year of ill health for the first time

Talking about meeting her dad at the age of 11 for the first time, she added: "I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me," she said.

Jazmin frequently visits her family in Monaco

"Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It's wonderful that it happened when it did, and we've been enjoying a great relationship ever since."

While neither Jazmin nor Alexandre, 19, are in the line of Succession to the Monegasque throne, Albert confirmed in 2006 that both would be taken care of financially. They are also heirs to the Prince’s personal fortune, reportedly more than $1billion.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.