Princess Charlene delights fans with spooky Halloween photo of her twins! The proud mum took to Instagram

Princess Charlene of Monaco joined the millions of parents across the globe taking to social media to share sweet Halloween snaps of her children.

The proud mum posted a picture showing twins Gabriella and Jacques all dressed up for the spooky season – and fans couldn't get enough!

The candid photo shows the seven-year-olds posing side-by-side inside the family home, which has also been decorated. Black and orange tablecloths have been covered with fake spiderwebs, while balloons and a window covering completed the set-up.

Little Gabriella is dressed up as a pumpkin and can be seen striking a pose for the camera. She chose an orange dress complete with green bow and green tights, and is wearing an orange wig with a pumpkin headband. The Princess also has fake scars on both cheeks.

Proud mum Charlene shared a Halloween photo of her twins

Her brother, meanwhile, has transformed into a vampire, with white face paint and fake blood around his mouth. He is fully kitted out in a fitting costume, including a black cloak and cane, and is sweetly giving a thumbs up to the photographer.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with a huge number posting love heart emojis. "Gorgeous twins in superb costumes!!" one remarked, while a second echoed: "I love this photo! Happy Halloween!"

The Princess has spoken of the pair's 'incredible affection' for one another

Back in 2019, Princess Charlene opened up about raising her twins in an interview with French magazine, Point de Vue, and said the pair have an "incredible affection and gentleness for one another".

Ahead of their fifth birthday, she said that they "talk to each other all the time, and like all children they sometimes can be a little abrupt, a little hard even in their exchanges, but they support each other unconditionally".

Charlene welcomed her children in December 2014

Princess Charlene further praised their inner strength "which allows them able to say what they think and feel, whatever the circumstances" and how they "adapt to all situations" thanks to the self-confidence they both possess.

"And when all is well, then nothing and no one can stop them," she added.

