Princess Charlene stuns in green pleated dress as she joins Prince Albert for this important reason It's the season of goodwill!

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco got into the spirit of giving as they took part in Monaco's Red Cross gift giveaway at the Royal Palace in Monte-Carlo on Wednesday.

Looking divine, Princess Charlene opted for a stunning dark green pleated dress which was cinched in at the waist with a thin black leather belt.

With her peroxide blonde hair swept to one side, the mum-of-two accentuated her pretty facial features with a touch of blush, smokey eyes and lashes of mascara.

The royal couple were joined by Prince Albert's niece, Camilla Gottllieb, at the event. The annual charity distribution is one of the biggest dates in the calendar organised by the Red Cross in the run up to Christmas in Monaco, and sees the royal family gift presents to people in need.

Princess Charlene never fails to impress and has become something of a style icon. Earlier this month, Charlene attended the 2022 Princess Grace Awards at 583 Park Avenue in New York - donning an uncharacteristically colourful dress for the occasion.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert out on Wednesday

The 44-year-old royal radiated confidence in a striking watercolour dress by Terrence Bray. Featuring a loose silhouette, a sleeveless design and a painterly floral print formed from hues of lemon yellow, violet, blossom pink, fern green and tangerine set against a silvery charcoal backdrop, the number was not one to be missed.

She loves to show the world her unique fashion choices, even when she's rocking monochrome. Princess Charlene, who is admired for her sartorial elegance and striking sense of style, looked beautiful as she adhered to the traditional royal mourning dress code during the Queen's funeral on 19 September.

Wearing all-black, the Monégasque royal wore a bespoke Terrence Bray high-neck coat dress with a fitted waist, teamed with a pillbox hat with a black veil. She paired her look with Dior leather pumps, tights and a Prada leather tote. Sublime!

