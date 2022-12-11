Princess Kate issues heartfelt statement in new video message

The Princess of Wales appeared in a new video broadcast on ITV on Sunday evening – and royal watchers are sure to be delighted by her message.

Kate looked the picture of festive glamour as she re-wore her stunning red sequinned Needle & Thread dress with her brunette locks styled into long loose waves.

The Princess will no doubt be looking forward to spending time with her husband, children and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham in a couple of weeks.

WATCH: Princess Kate issues heartfelt statement in new Christmas video

Standing in front of a glittering Christmas tree, surrounded by twinkling candles and beautifully-wrapped gifts, the Princess of Wales looked stunning in the video, which was filmed in the Equerries Office at Windsor Castle.

Last Christmas, the late Queen was sadly unable to attend church at her Norfolk estate alongside the rest of her family but Prince William and Kate were pictured driving to and from the service with their three children.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte first made their debuts at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham in 2019.

The couple will be heading to Sandringham for Christmas

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla attended the morning church service at St George's Chapel along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also took to Twitter last Christmas to share a thoughtful message among rising COVID-19 case numbers which meant the Queen chose to remain at Windsor.

It sweetly read: "This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C."

