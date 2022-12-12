Lilibet Diana takes her first steps as Prince Harry and Meghan share new family footage Did you spot this sweet moment in the trailer?

The new trailer for the second part of Harry and Meghan landed on Monday, and shared even more sweet moments of the couple’s family life with their two children - Archie and Lilibet - including an adorable clip of little Lili taking some steps with the help of her mum!

In the new footage, Lilibet can be spotted around the one-minute mark walking with the help of Meghan, who is holding her hands to assist her. The youngster, who turned one in June, was dressed adorably in flowery shorts and a light grey cardigan as she took steps on the grass on a beautiful summer’s day, while the Duchess was dressed casually in jeans. The clip was one of many showcasing the royal couple’s family life in the upcoming three episodes of the docuseries.

The next episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-part Netflix series will air on Thursday 15 December, and are set to explore their decision to step away from royal duties and make a life in America.

In the 90-second clip, Harry is heard saying: "I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did."

Meghan added: "Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were."

Meghan with baby Lilibet

The Duke also can be heard saying: "I said, 'We need to get out of here'."

A number of previously unseen photographs and footage of Harry and Meghan from their private life have been included, along with new images of their children, Archie and Lilibet, and their life in California. The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100 million.

