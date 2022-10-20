Meghan Markle reveals why daughter Lili doesn't watch TV whilst detailing Archie's favourite shows The Duchess also talked about her daily routine with her family

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her family life in a new interview with Variety and has given new details about how she parents her two young children, Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.

Talking in a video released by the magazine on Twitter, Meghan can be seen talking about her children's favourite shows and hilariously admitting how much she is into them too.

"Well, Lili is only one, so she doesn't watch TV," she said of her and Prince Harry's daughter, before adding: "But Archie, he's loved Octonauts for a very long time. It's amazing because he's getting more into throwback shows like The Magic School Bus. Who would have thought? He thinks it's great. So that's been sort of fun, seeing it through his eyes."

She continued: "And Storybots is fantastic, it's such great educational programming for kids, that's fun, so many good songs. And I've become that mum where I am sitting around with friends and I'm singing 'Tyrannosaurus, that's the chorus' and I'm like, 'What am I singing? Oh my gosh, I'm singing Storybots.' I am singing Storybots, I am not singing Beyoncé in that moment, I am singing Storybots."

Meghan and Harry have two children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lili

During the interview, the former actress also revealed why she and her husband love working from home so much, admitting: "It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We'll never get this time back."

During the chat, the 41-year-old also touched upon their hectic schedules, adding: "I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more."