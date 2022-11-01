Meghan Markle reveals daughter Lili has reached incredible milestone just months after first birthday The couple welcomed their daughter in June 2021

The Duchess of Sussex may have her hands full with her two children, but it sounds like her youngest, baby Lilibet, is really keeping her and husband Prince Harry on their toes.

In her latest Archetypes podcast, Meghan was joined by American actress Pamela Adlon as the two women touched upon motherhood and feeling guilt.

"Lili has just started walking," divulged the mum-of-two. "She's a year and a couple of months old. Archie is just three years old – so yeah, I'm in the thick of it, toddling."

Pamela spoke about not feeling like she fit in with other mums. Agreeing, Meghan described her "morning rush" and how she and Prince Harry start the day by looking after their children. They prep Archie's lunch box and feed their dogs before making breakfast for her family, which is "very important to her".

"So the morning rush I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she explained. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up."

Meghan and Harry share two children together

She added: "I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble, my husband's helping me get him downstairs.

"I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it. For me it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

The former actress revealed how their family has expanded thanks to the addition of a third dog. "I like to feed all three of the dogs - because we just got another dog - and then it's get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind," she continued.

