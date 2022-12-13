Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Fans completely divided after bombshell new trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again divided opinion following the release of a bombshell trailer for the second part of their Netflix show.

The couple were seen making a series of extraordinary claims – from Harry stating, "They were happy to lie to protect my bother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us", to Meghan claiming, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."

Harry and Meghan have completely split public opinion

And their comments have sparked a huge reaction amongst fans and critics alike.

"I'm so glad Prince Harry didn't beat around the bush. We want names and he is providing. The Oprah interview was arguably the warning to stop briefing against them and they continued," one said in support of the couple.

The couple look set to make a number of bombshell claims

A second agreed: "That was my immediate thought. He's tired. He's tried to be mindful of his family and they persisted. While I loved hearing him give a name. I loved even more that they're in a position now, truly free & happy, that they don't have to fear what being honest will bring."

A third added: "That is exactly what the interview felt like. A warning shot. Because everyone could tell they were holding back. It also explains Harry's anger at his father for not stepping in. Because no parent would just sit idle while one son is being attacked by the press day in day out."

Pictured alongside the late Queen

Others were less supportive of the couple's decision. "The trailer for the next three episodes of Netflix's Harry and Meghan has just been released. It confirms fears that it will be toxic. Meghan is 'fed to the wolves'. Harry says 'they were happy to lie to protect my brother'. Who exactly & what is the proof?" one questioned.

"After these snippets, how could they ever be seen again at any public royal event or, based on all this, even desire to ever return. That door is being closed for good it appears ....," a second stated. A third agreed: "Well, everyone. I think this will be the final nail in the coffin for any possible future family relations…"

Harry with his father King Charles and his brother Prince William

A fourth argued: "Meghan Markle tells us how disgusted she is about her father collaborating with the media in exchange for money. How ironic."

The second part of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series lands on Thursday 15 December – the same day as the Princess of Wales' Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.

