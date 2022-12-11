What happened to Meghan Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enlisted the help of their inner circle to help tell their high-profile love story in Harry & Meghan.

In the first three episodes, the couple introduced a string of celebrity pals, former colleagues, and childhood friends – and yet, Meghan's estranged best friend, Jessica Mulroney, was nowhere to be seen…

Who is Jessica Mulroney?

Jessica is a Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant, with past guest appearances on Good Morning America and CityLine.

All about Jessica Mulroney

Meghan and stylist Jessica established a close friendship when Meghan moved to Canada to film Suits. The duo bonded over their love of fashion, fitness and female empowerment, even taking a special girls' trip to the Cayman Islands in February 2016.

Fast forward to 2018, Jessica and Ben's three children made a starring appearance at the Sussexes wedding. As Meghan and Harry walked down the aisle at St George's Chapel, Jessica and Ben's seven-year-old twin sons excelled in their all-important pageboy roles.

Meghan invited Jessica to her fairytale wedding

In 2019, Meghan invited a group of close female friends to her lavish baby shower in NYC. Jessica featured on the guest list alongside the likes of Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Gayle King.

Despite their close bond, Meghan and Jessica had a reported falling out in 2020 when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community. And when Jessica apologised, citing Meghan as one of her "closest friends", the Duchess reportedly put an end to their friendship.

What has Meghan said about her?

Whilst Jessica has yet to make an appearance in Harry and Meghan's docuseries, Meghan did refer to her close friend in one particularly touching moment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2008

Just moments before Prince Harry popped the question in the Walled Garden of Kensington Palace, the former Suits star appeared to have video-called Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan could be heard saying: "Oh my God Jess, it's happening. He told me not to peek."

