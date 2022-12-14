The last photo Prince Harry shared of King Charles before stepping back from royal life The Sussexes now live in the US

Prince Harry has been very open about his relationship with members of the royal family in recent years, particularly with his father, King Charles.

During the first three episodes of his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, the Duke touched upon the effect of his parents' divorce, saying: "What's most important to the two of us is to make sure that we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made."

And in his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2020, Harry admitted his relationship with Charles was strained, saying there is "a lot to work through".

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in March 2020

Looking back to happier times, one of the last images Harry shared of his father on the Sussexes' now-inactive Instagram account was a touching photograph of Charles at Archie's christening in July 2019.

The photo wasn't actually shared publicly until November that year to mark Charles' 71st birthday.

Harry has been candid about his relationship with his father

It shows the then future King proudly smiling at Harry as he holds baby Archie in his arms. The tot was dressed in the traditional Honiton lace gown, worn by several royal babies over the years.

The caption at the time read: "Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa!"

Since that time, Harry and Meghan have welcomed daughter Lilibet, who was born in June 2021.

The Sussexes now reside in Montecito after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

The final three episodes of their Netflix docuseries will be released on Thursday 15 December.

