Archie looks so grown-up as he's carried by mum Meghan Markle in family photo

The new trailer for the second part of Harry and Meghan has shared new revelations from the couple about their lives as members of the royal family - and also shared glimpses of their family life since moving to California - including an incredible shot of little Archie looking very grown up while being carried by Meghan.

In the new trailer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared several family snaps, with one showing Prince Harry carrying their youngest daughter Lilibet on his shoulders, while Meghan smiled broadly at them while carrying little Archie, three, in her arms. The snap appeared to be a more recent photo, as little Lili also looks to be around the one-year-old mark.

Other photos and home videos from the trailer also revealed Harry playing with Archie in their garden, as well as Meghan helping Lili to walk outside, and a selfie of Meghan with Lili as a newborn.

The new trailer also appeared to reveal more information about the couple and their decision to leave the royal family, with Meghan explaining: "I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," while Harry added: "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

The first three episodes, which aired last Thursday, saw the couple share the beginnings of their romance in their own words, including how they first met and new details about Harry's proposal.

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100 million.

Their spokesman, Ashley Hansen, released a statement following the first part of the docuseries, addressing viewers’ comments on Harry and Meghan’s desire for privacy, telling The New York Times: "Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties.

"Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."

