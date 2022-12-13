Queen Consort Camilla praised by fans amid Harry and Meghan's Netflix controversy It's business as usual for the royals

The British royal family are under the spotlight at the moment as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial Netflix series.

This week will see the second half of their docuseries hit screens – with the trailer teasing sensational and shocking claims from the couple.

So far, the royal family have chosen not to publicly comment on the show, and are unlikely to do so - unless the allegations are particularly upsetting or harmful.

With that in mind, it was business as usual for King Charles's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on Tuesday as she headed out for a solo engagement.

King Charles has been married to Camilla since 2005

The royal paid a visit to show her support for Emmaus UK, which works to help people rebuild their lives after experiencing homelessness by offering a safe home, tailored support, training and a daily work routine.

And royal fans have been quick to praise down-to-earth Camilla for her resilience at such a difficult time for the family.

"Queen Camilla is, in my opinion, wonderful," one Twitter user remarked, while a second echoed: "Appreciation for Queen Camilla - who has never explained or complained."

Camilla had a very close relationship with her mother-in-law

A third stated: "She was not born into the Royal family but her 'devotion to the king' and loyalty to Britain will make her a role model."

It comes after King Charles and the Queen Consort released their first Christmas photograph of his reign.

In the picture, taken by Sam Hussein, the royals could be seen dressed in coordinating red and green outfits at the Braemar Games on 3 September 2022, five days before the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Charles and Camilla pictured at the 2022 Braemar Games

At the time, the royal couple were pictured enjoying the celebrations alongside Princess Anne, but there was one crucial member of the family who was missing. The Queen was planning to attend the gathering in Scotland, but she cancelled her appearance just days before after suffering from mobility problems.

Scotland was known to be one of the monarch's favourite places, and it is where she spent numerous summers enjoying long walks, barbecues and games – including the Braemar Games.

