Royal fans shout supportive messages to Prince William and Kate at carol service – VIDEO The couple were with accompanied by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The royal family put a united front on Thursday afternoon at the Princess of Wales' carol concert, just hours after the final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' documentary dropped on Netflix.

The carol concert, held at Westminster Abbey, was in honour of the late Queen, and saw Kate accompanied by her husband William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as other members of the family such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the Countess of Wessex and her whole family, including her parents, siblings and their spouses.

WATCH: Crowds shouts cheer on William and Kate ahead of carol service

Kate arrived before any other royal at Westminster Abbey to greet guests and thank those taking part in the service. But 40 minutes after her arrival, Kate made her way outside to welcome her family.

When Kate reunited with William, George and Charlotte, there were cheers from members of the public and shouts of, "Kate, we love you" and "Prince William, we love you".

The carol service, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve, lasted an hour, and saw Prince William read an extract from the late Queen's 2012 Christmas message which referred to "togetherness".

Kate stepped outside to welcome Prince William and her eldest children to the concert

He said: "At Christmas, I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story.

"A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar.

"They came with their gifts to worship the Christ child. From that day on, he has inspired people to commit themselves to the best interests of others."

The Princess of Wales was supported by members of her and William's family

More than 1,800 people gathered in the abbey for the concert, staged to recognise the "selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring".

Kensington Palace said the second carol service was dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including "duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others".

The palace said these principles are "shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them".

