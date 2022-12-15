Princess Kate prepares to step into the spotlight - amid Harry and Meghan Netflix controversy She will be supported by the royal family

It’s a very big day for the Princess of Wales.

DISCOVER: Why Princess Kate was 'worried' about first Christmas with the royals

This evening, she will host a special Christmas Carol Service in Westminster Abbey in memory of the late Queen.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks so festive ahead of carol concert

Loading the player...

Kate will be supported at the event by the royal family, including her husband Prince William, King Charles and the Queen Consort. It is not known whether her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will also attend.

TRENDING: Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares very cryptic post ahead of Netflix release

MORE: Friend reveals 'shock' detail about Queen Consort Camilla

The service will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, and will blend the modern with the traditional, with carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey Choir alongside musical performances and readings from special guests.

It's not known whether Kate's children will also attend the service

Announcing the service, Kensington Palace said it would recognise the "selfless efforts" of people and communities across the UK" and highlight "the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all."

DISCOVER: The last photo Prince Harry shared of King Charles before stepping back from royal life

ROYALS: The hidden message you missed in King Charles's first Christmas card

The Palace also confirmed that the carol service – the second that Kate has held - was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including "duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others".

The Princess is dedicating the service to the late Queen

The special outing will see the royals put on a united front – hours after the second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series airs.

Viewers are braced for some bombshells moments following the release of two explosive trailers.

She will be supported by royals including the King and the Queen Consort

The first, released on Monday, showed Harry stating, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us", and Meghan claiming, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."

The second teaser, which dropped on Wednesday, further suggests that the couple will focus on their relationship with the royals and the monarchy itself.

Prince Harry and Meghan have divided public opinion

Jenny Afia, a partner at Schillings Law Firm London, can be seen saying that she has seen evidence showing that there was "a real kind of war" against Meghan and that "there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas".

"Meg became this scapegoat for the palace and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid less favourable stories being printed," her friend Lucy Fraser also claims.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.