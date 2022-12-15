Princess Kate braves the cold in striking wrap dress and heels for Christmas Carol concert

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales braved the bitterly cold weather on Thursday evening as she made her way to Westminster Abbey alongside The King and The Queen Consort and her husband, the Prince of Wales, for the Together At Christmas carol service.

READ: 6 times Princess Kate looked spellbinding in show-stopping red dresses

Kate looked utterly breathtaking in her outfit which consisted of a dazzling wrap dress style coat in festive burgundy. She added matching high heels and carried a pair of gloves and a croc clutch bag. She wore co-ordinating earrings in the same tones. The mother-of-three wore her hair in a her trademark blow-dried style and subtle makeup highlighted her perfect features.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Loading the player...

Supported by the Royal Foundation, the service recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrated and showcased the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

MORE: Royals wearing Uggs! From Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

This year’s carol service was dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who had been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

Kate looked mesmerising in her burgundy coat

The world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir performed some of the nation’s most beloved carols, including ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’, which was selected through a public poll last week. The carols sat alongside musical performances by guests including Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, and there was a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C.

MORE: 14 amazing photos of royals having fun in the snow

The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special programme narrated by actress Catherine Zeta Jones, airing on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

Get the look!

Italian Wool Belted Wrap Longline Coat, £127.20, Warehouse

The broadcast will feature additional content including an introduction from The Princess of Wales, films highlighting individuals who go above and beyond to support others, and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.