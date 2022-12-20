The Queen's poignant last public words about great-granddaughter Lilibet revealed Her Royal Highness passed away on 8 September

It's been three months since the death of Her Majesty The Queen but she remains at the forefront of her family's mind.

The royals, led by King Charles, will come together this Christmas time at Sandringham – a tradition established by his mother – and will no doubt recall shared memories of the monarch as they mark their first holiday without her.

King Charles is also expected to honour the Queen in his Christmas Day speech – his first as a monarch.

Just last year, the Queen reflected on the importance of family in her own speech, sweetly noting the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, her namesake Lilibet Diana.

At the time, she had not yet met the baby – their first meeting came when Harry and Meghan travelled back to the UK in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

However, she spoke lovingly about the little girl, as well as the other 2021 new arrivals, Princess Eugenie's son August, Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, and Zara and Mike Tindall's third child Lucas.

Addressing the nation in her 2021 Christmas speech, the Queen said: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the babies that her family had welcomed that year.

She said: "And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year."

Her comments came shortly after Harry and Meghan shared their first photo of Lilibet. They released a precious family portrait as their Christmas card for 2021, showing the family posing on some steps with son Archie sitting on Harry's lap and Meghan lifting Lilibet in the air.

