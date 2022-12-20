Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans notice important detail missing from Christmas card The couple wished for 'peace and health'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted fans last week when they shared their Christmas card for 2022.

The card was released via their Archewell Foundation and featured a snapshot of the couple during their appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards show earlier in December.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," read the message from Harry and Meghan.

"From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace and a Happy New Year." It was signed: "Best wishes, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

While their supporters adored the loving photograph, many were left disappointed that the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet, did not appear on the card.

Just last year, Harry and Meghan used the opportunity to show the world the first public photo of their daughter, who was born in June 2021.

The picture was taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple's home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California. It showed the Duke holding his son Archie while the Duchess picked Lilibet up in the air.

While the children didn’t feature this time around, royal fans did get plenty of never-before-seen footage of Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lilibet, in Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix docuseries.

In the first set of episodes, Archie and Lili made a series of adorable appearances in private family videos and photos shared by Meghan and Harry.

One scene showed Harry and Archie sharing a sweet father-son moment as they watched hummingbirds fly around them outside, while Lilibet appeared in footage showing Harry reading her a story on his lap and photos taken in her nursery.

Describing his children's physical features, Harry compared Lili to her late grandmother Princess Diana. "She's very Spencer-like," he said, revealing she has the "same blue eyes" as his mother. Archie, on the other hand, Harry says, takes after Meghan.