Pippa Middleton and husband celebrate happy news – and Prince George will approve! The couple share three children together

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are celebrating the results of a year-long battle over 72-acre Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire.

TRENDING: Royal fans are all saying the same thing about little Prince Louis

The couple purchased the park last year for £1.5million – but faced pushback from local authorities and neighbours after applying for planning permission to build a covered seating area.

WATCH: Princess Kate And Pippa's Sweetest Sisterly Moments

Loading the player...

However, according to the Daily Mail's Richard Kay, they have now been given the green light to refurbish and extend an existing visitors' barn, and build a play barn and a storage building, as well as new toilets areas and a 100-vehicle car park.

READ: Princess Kate makes hilariously candid confession about her children!

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton's £12 Christmas treat is so simple to make

The farm park is located around two miles from the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor. What's more, its petting zoo was a particular favourite of Prince George, who would be taken there by his grandmother Carole Middleton when he was young.

Carole Middleton would take Prince George to the petting zoo at the farm

And it looks set to be a regular haunt for Pippa's own children. Earlier this year, Pippa and James purchased a £15million Georgian mansion just 20 minutes away – and will no doubt visit with their young family, Arthur, four, Grace, one, and a little girl – thought to have been named Rose - born in June 2022.

WOW! Pippa Middleton's rare £250k engagement ring has special royal history

MORE: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' full wedding menu revealed

The news comes days after Pippa stepped out in a show of support for her sister, Princess Kate.

Pippa arrives for sister Kate's special Christmas service

The 39-year-old attended Kate's special Christmas carol service, along with James, her parents Carole and Michael, and a host of royals, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Sophie Wessex and Zara and Mike Tindall.

The ladies decided to match on the night, with Kate, Pippa, Zara, and Princess Charlotte all opting for a burgundy colour palette.

The Princess and her daughter opted for a burgandy colour palette

According to Colour Psychologist and Director of Interior Design at Lick, Tash Bradley, "the royals are so carefully selective about what they wear", and Princess Kate's highly fashionable ensembles are meticulously planned to evoke specific feelings. However, "if a royal is wearing red they are commanding attention, straight away."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.