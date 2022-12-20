Royal fans are all saying the same thing about little Prince Louis The four-year-old is quite a character!

What a year it's been for little Prince Louis!

READ: Princess Kate makes hilariously candid confession about Wales children - and it's so relatable!

The four-year-old burst onto the world stage at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, and almost stole the show with his hilarious facial expressions and cheeky temperament.

WATCH: The very best of little Prince Louis!

Loading the player...

Since then, however, Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest has stepped back out of the spotlight. And fans want to know why.

SO SWEET! Royal children's cutest Christmas outfits: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

REVEALED: Prince William relives nativity play drama and father King Charles' incredible reaction

Royal watchers were especially excited to see the Wales family attend Kate's special Christmas carol service just last week, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte also in attendance.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the carol service last week

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were impeccably behaved as they accompanied their parents to the Westminster Abbey concert. Nevertheless, some onlookers did express disappointment that Louis had not also attended – with some suggesting his cheeky personality might be the reason.

DISCOVER: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis' Christmas will be especially magical this year

Little Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

But it's far more likely that parents William and Kate are simply following the steps they took with Louis's two elder siblings.

SEE: Prince William's 10 sweetest moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

PHOTOS: Royal children's cheekiest moments caught on camera: Prince Louis, Mia Tindall and more

Neither George nor Charlotte made big public appearances until they were older and so more sightings of Louis will come as he grows.

The little boy is a firm favourite amongst royal watchers

William and Kate are also endeavouring to give their children as normal a lifestyle as possible. They value their privacy as a family and have put a focus on a carefree and fun childhood alongside the siblings' studies at Lambrook school.

There is some good news for royal watchers, however. Prince Louis is tipped to join his parents, his brother and sister on the traditional Christmas day walk to church in Sandringham.

The siblings pictured on their first day at Lambrook school

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, says: "Prince Louis is now the same age his sister Princess Charlotte was when she did her first Christmas Day walkabout after church on Christmas Day, so royal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him with his siblings and parents this year after he nearly stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.